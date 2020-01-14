LF Energy teams with Alliander for an open source bootcamp for energy professionals in Arnhem

ARNHEM, Netherlands, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — LF Energy, a nonprofit, vendor-neutral initiative from The Linux Foundation, whose mission is to accelerate the energy and electricity sectors’ worldwide decarbonization goals through open-source technology, announced it is partnering with Dutch distribution system operator, Alliander, to host a free Open Source Bootcamp for Energy.

The Open Source Bootcamp for Energy will be hosted at Alliander’s Duiven offices, just 10 km from Arnhem, on 6 Feb from 9:00-17:00 CET. The free event is designed for utilities professionals as well as their suppliers and vendors.

This full day of training will teach attendees how to leverage best practices for open source software within their enterprises. The bootcamp’s instruction includes details on developing software in an open source environment, business strategy, license compliance, and managing an open source program office within an organization.

“If we want to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, open source is the only way for the energy and utilities industries to develop and scale the infrastructure and technology we need to meet this goal,” says LF Energy Executive Director Dr. Shuli Goodman, Ph.D. “We are offering free attendance to our Open Source Bootcamp for Energy to encourage utility professionals, suppliers, and their teams to attend and start tackling this challenge. This is a great opportunity to increase your organization’s capacity to leverage a shared development model to decrease costs, speed innovation, and accelerate transformation.”

Event speakers include:

Shuli Goodman , Executive Director, LF Energy

, Executive Director, LF Energy Ibrahim Haddad , VP Strategic Programs, The Linux Foundation

, VP Strategic Programs, The Linux Foundation Jon Aldama , Vice President, FOSSID

Those interested in attending the event may register here. Members of the media who wish to attend should email lfenergypr@walkersands.com.

This event is possible through Alliander’s LF Energy membership and commitment to the acceleration of the energy transition through the collaborative development of green technology through open source.

In addition, LF Energy is pleased to announce several organizations have joined as new LF Energy members, including:

Find more information on becoming a member here: https://www.lfenergy.org/join.

About Alliander

Alliander is an energy network company. We transport gas and electricity to more than three million consumers and businesses in the Netherlands each day, and are committed to providing a reliable, affordable, accessible and sustainable energy supply, both now and in the future.

Alliander consists of a group of companies employing over 7,000 people in total. Together, we stand for high-quality knowledge of energy grids, energy technology and technical innovation. Our shareholders are Dutch provinces and municipalities. Together with them and our partners, we discuss our plans for the future and offer solutions to complex energy infrastructure issues.

About LF Energy

A first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solving climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. In addition to RTE, members include Energinet, TenneT, Alliander, Elering, IBM, Recurve, Stanford University, OSISoft, Unicorn, Root9B and more. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org.

