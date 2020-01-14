Martin Midstream Partners to Announce 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Quarterly Cash Distribution, and 2020 Financial Guidance on January 28













KILGORE, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the “Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, publicly announce the fourth quarter distribution, and issue 2020 financial guidance after the market closes on January 28, 2020.

An investors conference call to review the fourth quarter results and to discuss the annual guidance for 2020 will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available by calling (877) 878-2695. For a limited time, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference ID is 9235509. An archive of the replay will be on Martin Midstream Partners’ website at www.MMLP.com

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners’ announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 which will be available on the investor relations page of Martin Midstream Partners’ website.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about Martin Midstream Partners’ outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While Martin Midstream Partners believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in Martin Midstream Partners’ annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Martin Midstream Partners disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com , or

Sharon Taylor– Head of Investor Relations

(877) 256-6644