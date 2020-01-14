Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters Inc.













ROSEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Midland Industries, LLC (“Midland”), a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, LLC (“Wynnchurch”), announced the acquisition of Stainless Adapters Inc. (“SAI”). Located in Houston, Texas, SAI supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets, including oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, marine, and general industrial. Michael Baker, CEO of SAI, will join as General Manager of Midland’s new Houston distribution center, which is slated to open in the spring of 2020.

“The acquisition of SAI strengthens our team and product offering, as we continue to build our specialty distribution and manufacturing platform,” said Vince Hodes, CEO of Midland. “We welcome Michael and his team to the Midland family and look forward to learning from their deep product knowledge, which will enable us to continue to provide our customers with a distinct advantage in the marketplace.”

“We are excited about working with the Midland team and what this new partnership means for our customers,” said Michael Baker. “SAI has set the standard by providing high quality products and outstanding customer service. We’re excited to utilize the resources offered by the Midland platform to accelerate customer expansion and grow our product offering.”

About Stainless Adapters:

SAI supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets, including oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, marine, and general industrial. For more information, please visit: https://www.stainlessadapters.com.

About Midland Industries:

Midland Industries is a leading distributor and manufacturer of more than 25,000 SKUs comprising fittings, couplings, valves, hoses, and related products. The company serves general industrial, hose, fluid power, plumbing, oil and gas, agriculture, water, truck and trailer, power transmission, original equipment manufacturers, and other end-markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.midlandindustries.com.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, LLC, headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California and Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $2.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.