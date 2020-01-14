Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China to ramp up U.S. car, aircraft, energy purchases in trade deal













Short Link:

Hello. Welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. China has pledged to buy an additional $80 billion of manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years. It will also spend $50 billion more in energy supplies. Now, this is according to a source briefed on a trade deal to be signed this Wednesday. The numbers are expected to be announced at a White House ceremony between President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Ahead of that, Chinaâs trade situation has improved. Exports by the worldâs second largest economy rose 7.6% in December. Now, that marks the first pick-up since last July. Imports jumped by more than 16% from a year ago, far better than economists had expected. Beijing, meanwhile, has allowed the Yuan to climb to its highest point since July after fixing the trading ban mid-point at its firmest in more than five months. On Monday, the Trump Administration removed China from its list of currency manipulators. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said China has made enforceable commitment to refrain from competitive devaluation while promoting transparency and accountability.

Let me put it simply, it was the right choice and has positive implications for bilateral trade.

Now in a further move, Chinaâs Foreign Exchange Regulator will provide more forex-hedging channels for overseas bond investors. It comes as the country continues to reform its capital markets and new foreign capital. China has been attracting massive foreign inflows into its stock and bond markets over the past two years. But the shortage of hedging tools or channels has long been a source of pain for global investors. Stocks across the region soared to new record highs ahead of the signing on Wednesday. CMC Markets Chief Strategist in Sydney Michael McCarthy says the market appears to be fully pricing a signed agreement, but with the text of the deal still yet to be finalized, the gains could leave stocks exposed should anything go awry. All prices edged higher as investors focus on the US-China deal and on expectations of a draw-down in US crude oil inventories. McCarthy says that with traders already pricing in the signing of the deal, there is more downside risk to prices. He says we might have to âbuy the rumor, sell the factâ scenario unfolding. Now a look at some companies in the news then and Nissan and Renault say their alliance is in no danger of breaking up. Nissan shares tumbled to an 8.5-year low on Tuesday as investors worry the tie-up could flounder without Carlos Ghosn to hold it together. Chinaâs automotive industry says the nationâs carmakers are going to have to get used to a new model of low-speed growth after an 8.2% fall in sales in 2019 and says revenues are likely to shrink for the third consecutive year in 2020. Industry watchers though are hoping a sales recovery in lower tier cities and an easing of trade tensions with the US could help ease the decline. And Chinaâs world giant CNOOC is lifting capital spending to its highest level in six years. Itâs spending as much as $14 billion in 2020 to develop new oil fields, natural gas, and renewable energy projects. CNOOC is trying to lessen its dependence on energy from the Middle East where production cuts and instability have made oil prices highly volatile. And India has ordered an investigation into Amazon and Walmartâs Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law. The Competition Commission will probe allegations that the two companies are promoting some preferred sellers and in turn hurting business for others. Thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. I am Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.