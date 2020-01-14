S.Korea’s Dec LNG imports up 2.1% y/y













South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) increased 2.1% in December to 4.80 million tonnes from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday. Details of total imports in December are as follows: (In tonnes/ in $mmBtu)

Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Australia 1,257,918/ $ 8.14 1,041,235/ $10.87 Qatar 1,133,032/ $10.47 1,640,070/ $11.91 United States 610,172/ $ 7.83 343,208/ $ 9.89 Malaysia 597,899/ $ 7.73 494,923/ $10.15 Oman 429,431/ $10.19 377,642/ $12.76 Russia 255,736/ $ 8.22 195,084/ $10.63 Indonesia 179,620/ $ 8.71 184,525/ $ 8.72 Egypt 111,570/ $ 6.56 56,344/ $ 9.70 Papua New Guinea 78,141/ $ 5.40 75,189/ $10.72 Peru 75,474/ $ 9.82 – Nigeria 72,233/ $ 8.77 60,186/ $ 8.42 France – 62,548/ $10.16 Japan – 62,128/ $10.56 Brunei – 59,945/ $10.23 Brazil – 50,875/ $ 9.93

TOTAL 4,801,225/ $ 8.76 4,703,902/ $11.06

Details of South Korea's LNG imports in full-year 2019 are as follows:

(In tonnes/ in $mmBtu)

Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Qatar 11,311,064/ $11.55 14,245,043/ $10.71 Australia 7,780,983/ $ 9.26 7,870,757/ $10.40 United States 5,232,530/ $ 8.03 4,657,904/ $ 9.30 Malaysia 4,806,055/ $ 8.40 3,702,131/ $ 9.15 Oman 3,943,686/ $12.01 4,281,614/ $11.28 Indonesia 2,339,813/ $ 6.97 3,447,237/ $ 8.37 Russia 2,251,061/ $ 9.39 1,930,278/ $ 9.67 Peru 1,108,920/ $ 9.91 955,591/ $10.04 Nigeria 628,259/ $ 7.63 472,075/ $ 9.48 Brunei 584,578/ $ 8.79 705,159/ $ 9.58 Papua New Guinea 294,278/ $ 6.53 151,893/ $10.44 United Arab Emirates 182,554/ $ 7.46 – Egypt 111,570/ $ 6.56 255,565/ $10.63 Trinidad Tobago 70,661/ $10.45 181,685/ $10.92 Equatorial Guinea 68,686/ $ 7.00 73,803/ $ 7.98 Singapore 60,610/ $ 5.37 78,721/ $11.67 Angola – 261,866/ $10.53 France – 309,735/ $10.63 Netherlands – 132,182/ $10.27 Spain – 68,488/ $11.26 Norway – 64,063/ $11.66 Japan – 62,128/ $10.56 United Kingdom – 56,523/ $11.17 Brazil – 50,875/ $ 9.93

TOTAL 40,775,108/ $ 9.72 44,015,317/ $10.15

