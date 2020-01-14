Saudi Aramco handed first bullish rating after IPO













** JP Morgan becomes first brokerage to begin coverage of state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco with its top rating, citing "unparalleled" production growth outlook and scope for higher dividends

** JPM starts with "overweight" rating and PT of 37 riyals

** 3 other brokerages rate the stock "hold" and 2 "sell" or lower; median PT is 31.5 riyals – Refinitiv Eikon data

** Shares closed at 34.85 riyals on Tuesday vs IPO price of 32 riyals ($8.53)

** "Aramco uniquely positioned to respond to a higher-than-forecast market call on Saudi crude swiftly and at minimal incremental capex" – JPM analysts

** Brokerage also hails co's potential to bump up shareholder payout as production scales up

** In September, Aramco announced a bumper base dividend of $75 billion for 2020

** Aramco shares had surged the maximum permitted 10% above their IPO price in their Riyadh stock market debut on Dec. 11

** They have since been knocked following recent tensions between the United States and Iran and fears of broader unrest in the Middle East

** But JPM analysts say last September's attack on Aramco's facilities provide "proof of concept" of how its production optionality, along with contingency and response planning, supports stable volumes

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)