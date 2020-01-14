Saudi nuclear ambitions may further fray U.S. ties













By Dasha Afanasieva

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions have been in the deep freeze. Since 2017 Riyadh has been due to choose the builder of its first nuclear reactor. In 2020 it may have to choose between decisive action and undermining relations with its traditional ally, the United States.

Developing at least two and potentially 16 nuclear reactors to enable low-carbon power for its growing population makes sense. This year’s tender for the multibillion-dollar project could involve South Korean, Chinese and French firms. But it could also involve Cold War belligerents Russia and the United States, which is where things get tricky.

Russian state-owned Rosatom is the world’s biggest nuclear builder by foreign orders and wants to complete the project from start to finish. Despite being on cordial terms with Saudi’s enemies Iran and Qatar, Russia has an increasingly good relationship with the kingdom, helping Saudi-led oil producers club Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries control global production. President Vladimir Putin even visited Riyadh in October.

Riyadh may prefer Rosatom to a U.S. process, which would award licenses to various firms. But it also has cause to be miffed at Washington. President Donald Trump didn’t retaliate when half of Saudi’s oil output was knocked out by a September missile strike reported by Reuters to have been planned by Iran. His sudden decision in October to withdraw from Syria undermined Washington’s position as a reliable ally. Saudi may have liked Trump’s new year drone strike that killed top Iran general Qassem Soleimani, but from a nuclear perspective the move also opens a can of worms.

One obvious way for Tehran to respond to the killing of such a high-level leader is to fast-track the enrichment of its uranium stocks, to create nuclear weapons. That would run counter to the long-term U.S. objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Against that backdrop, it would be awkward for Trump to simultaneously ok Saudi Arabia enriching uranium or reprocessing spent fuel – both potential paths to a bomb.

Riyadh won’t want to restrict its own programme. But it also won’t want to annoy Trump given the president offers a shield against the risk of Congress imposing sanctions following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in October 2018. That leaves the kingdom with an awkward choice between more foot-dragging, and putting its foot in it.

CONTEXT NEWS

– Saudi Arabia’s tender for the construction of nuclear reactors is expected in 2020, with U.S., Russian, South Korean, Chinese and French firms involved in preliminary talks about the multibillion-dollar project.

– Reuters has reported that progress on the discussions has been difficult because Saudi Arabia does not want to sign a deal that would rule out the possibility of enriching uranium or reprocessing spent fuel – both potential paths to a bomb.

(Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok)