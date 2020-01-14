Sungrow Bolsters Position in the MENA Market with 200MW of Distribution Agreements

ABU AHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, presented standout PV and energy storage portfolios at the Tenth World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Company signed two distribution agreements totalling 200 MW to supply C&I and residential inverter solutions to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in 2020, cementing its position in this rapidly burgeoning solar hub.

The first phase of the agreement of 100MW was signed with a Dubai based firm Power n Sun, and the other 100MW distribution partnership is with a renowned Egyptian group ACO.

“This agreement marks a milestone for our fruitful cooperation in the MENA region. We are satisfied with the solid performance and comprehensive offerings from Sungrow and look forward to our continued cooperation to build a more sustainable UAE,” said Mr. L. K. Verma, Managing Director of Power n Sun.

Solar power is poised for future growth in the MENA region, driven by booming economies and population. According to the International Energy Agency, by 2021 renewable capacity in the MENA region will grow by 78%. Sungrow keeps pioneering cutting-edge innovations tailored to this region. At WFES, the Company garnered wide attention given the innovations.

Optimized for the large utility-scale segment, Sungrow unveiled the 1500V turnkey station SG6250HV-MV, which integrates central inverters, MV transformer and more in a 40-ft container, significantly minimizing the initial investment for its clients. With an optimal protection level, the solution is the ideal match given the high temperature and severe sandstorm in the region. Another flagship product – SG250HX, the world’s most powerful 1500 Vdc string inverter, was also introduced, which enables designs with 6.75MW blocks, celebrated for its ability to minimize the LCOE of utility-scale plants.

A wide range of C&I and residential product lineups were on display as well, including SG5K-D, featuring the compact design and innovative friendly end-user interface; multi-MPPT commercial inverter SG110CX, embedded with IP66 and C5 protection capability.

The energy storage demand in the MENA region is on an upward trajectory. Sungrow fully integrated turnkey energy storage system (ESS) solution comprising storage inverters, batteries and an energy management system, is another attraction at the show with the presence of 1 Hour, 2 Hours and 4 Hours systems. Given the cutting-edge technology, the Company remarked it can supply both NCM lithium battery and LFP lithium battery solutions as per varied demands.

With its regional hub located in Dubai, Sungrow is poised to supply more future-proofed product portfolios together with a comprehensive local team covering sales, technical support, after-sales service in the Middle East.

“We are continuing to expand the commitment to this dynamic market. What helps as well is the alliance with more distributors to extend opportunities to power more communities,” said Alvin Shi, Regional Director of Sungrow Middle East. Shi highlighted Sungrow’s success in supplying an 18MW commercial rooftop plant in the UAE and a 106MW solar plant in Oman which is about to be online in the near future.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 100 GW installed worldwide as of December 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

