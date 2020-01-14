











U.S. oil may bounce to $59.08 per barrel, as it is stabilizing in a support zone of $57.53-$58.32.

The zone is formed by the 76.4% retracement on the uptrend from $55.02 to $65.65 and the 50% retracement on a longer uptrend from $50.99 to $65.65.

A rising trendline establishes support around $58, which is working together with the support zone. The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI indicates exhaustion of the drop, which is unlikely to extend below $57.53 soon.

A break below $57.53 could cause a fall to $56.59.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses. **

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Anil D'Silva)