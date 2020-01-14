Voltus Awarded Nearly 50 MWs of Demand Response in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Voltus, Inc., the leading demand response provider to commercial and industrial customers, announced today that it has won the right to deliver nearly 50 MWs of new demand response resources to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) under its demand response auction mechanism (DRAM) in the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE) regions, making Voltus the largest winner in the auction.

“California is looking for 3.3 GWs of new capacity to meet shrinking operating reserves requirements. CAISO has worked hard to reinvigorate demand response innovation and tap as much of the five GWs of potential for demand response in California to help meet these needs,” said Matt Plante, President of Voltus. “Our California team and our customers are eager to deliver hundreds of new MWs of demand response in the years to come to help close this gap.”

“It’s often hard to keep track of demand response programs in California. Voltus simplified our choices, simplified the partnership, and delivered innovative technology that makes it more lucrative, more transparent, and much easier to participate in demand response programs,” said John Davis, Vice President of Western Operations for American Wood Fibers, Inc. “We’re eager to deliver cash to our business while being an important part of California’s energy transition.”

Customers who sign up with Voltus are guaranteed to get the most dollars available in demand response programs while gaining access to the most innovative demand response technology platform that delivers real-time energy consumption visibility, real-time demand response program performance settlement, and options for fully automating demand response dispatch.

To learn more about how Voltus maximizes demand response dollars in California, email questions to info@voltus.co (not .com:).

