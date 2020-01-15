Air Products Again Wins Two Community Awards at 9th China Charity Festival

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world-leading industrial gases company serving China for over 30 years, has won the “2019 Overall Community Care Award” for its corporate citizenship and outstanding community efforts at the 9th China Charity Festival held 14-15 January in Beijing. In addition, the company’s Liquid Nitrogen (LIN) Ambassador Program was named “The Best Community Program of 2019.” This is the fifth consecutive year that Air Products has been recognized for its contributions and the second time to receive these two awards in the same year.

Co-organized by over 35 Chinese mainstream media outlets including China.com, ChinaDaily.com.cn and Jiemian, the annual China Charity Festival has been an influential platform for advocating philanthropic spirit and behaviors. Over 370 organizations involving more than 200 projects participated in this year’s event. Air Products was evaluated according to the indicators of sustainability, creativity, adaptability, credibility and level of influence, and then selected by the judging panel comprising leaders and experts from public welfare organizations, consulting firms, institutions and media.

“Receiving these two awards again is a strong recognition to all our people who are passionate about fulfilling Air Products’ higher purpose and contributing to a sustainable world. We all feel we ‘belong and matter’ and are proud of our role in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Saw Choon Seong, China president at Air Products. “We will continue to care for our communities, and innovate for a better future with a focus on the environment, energy and emerging markets to support China’s sustainable growth towards the 14th Five-Year Plan period and beyond.”

“The Best Community Program Award is particularly meaningful to us as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of our LIN Ambassador Program in China. We have been officially conducting the program since 2014 to foster the next generation’s interest in science and innovation, reaching more than 5,000 students and teachers in nearly 60 local schools,” Saw added.

Air Products has been actively driving its LIN Ambassador Program in China by leveraging its global resources and local gas expertise. The program demonstrates gas applications in daily life through safe and customized LIN experiments for different groups of students and communities. By 2019, more than 100 sessions had been held in 16 cities covering nine provinces across the country since its launch.

Sustainability is at the core of Air Products’ strategy. In China, the company has been supporting the government and industries on transformation and upgrade through its gases, leading-edge technologies and innovative solutions to achieve energy efficiency, productivity and environmental performance. Air Products has been actively driving or participating in various corporate social responsibility initiatives under its community outreach theme “Working here. Living here. Giving here.” In addition to the skill-based LIN Ambassador Program, other initiatives include research and development, best practice and knowledge transfer, campaign sponsorships, scholarships, internships and donations by collaborating with customers, leading local universities and other parties.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world’s largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

