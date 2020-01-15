CIRCOR International Elects Jill D. Smith to Board of Directors













BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of severe service flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for markets including industrial, aerospace, defense, and energy, today announced the appointment of Jill D. Smith as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective January 15, 2020. With this appointment, seven of CIRCOR’s eight directors will be independent and four will have joined the Board within the last four years.

Ms. Smith brings significant experience as an international business leader, including 17 years as chief executive officer of public and private companies in technology and information services. Most recently, Ms. Smith served as President and Chief Executive Officer and director of Allied Minds plc, an intellectual property commercialization company focused on technology and life sciences. Previously, she served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of DigitalGlobe Inc., a global provider of satellite imagery products and services.

Ms. Smith started her career as a consultant at Bain & Company, where she rose to Partner. She then joined Sara Lee as Vice President and subsequently went on to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of eDial, a VoIP collaboration company. She was also President and Chief Executive Officer of SRDS, a business-to-business publishing firm. Furthermore, she served as Chief Operating Officer of Micron Electronics, and co-founded and led Treacy & Company, a consulting and boutique investment firm.

“ Jill’s proven leadership and extensive experience as a technology executive, including as a CEO focused on growing innovative companies, will benefit CIRCOR as we continue our efforts to transform the Company for the benefit of our shareholders. We are pleased to welcome Jill to the Board and look forward to her contributions,” stated David Dietz, Chairman of CIRCOR International.

Ms. Smith currently serves on the board of R1 RCM. She previously served as a director of Gemalto NV from 2016 to 2018, Endo International from 2012 to 2018, Hexagon AB from 2013 to 2017, Soundbite Communications from 2012 to 2013 and Elster-SmartMeter from 2011 to 2012.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Energy. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com, where we routinely post information that may be important to investors.