Current support must hold or oil will trouble OPEC again













* Brent Crude oil testing key support, effectively barrier to a run on USD 60

* Brent traded below 200/55-DMA Mon/Tues but closed over both yesterday

* Today 200/55-DMAs converge USD 64.23/16. Current range USD 64.24-49

* Oil well below level trading when US/Iran conflict sparked rally on Jan 3

* Jan 3 Brent USD 66.22. As is often the case supply demand weighing oil

* Dec 5 OPEC added to cuts. Brent oil peaked USD 63.91 that day. Opened 62.97

* If support gives OPEC induced rise from Dec 3 USD 60.30 likely to be unwound