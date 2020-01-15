Drilling activity to improve with Q1 2020 – Scotiabank













** Brokerage Scotiabank says U.S. drilling and completion activity to be slightly better starting Q1 2020 compared with Q4

** Says Q4 was modestly worse than expectations for oilfield services companies

** Land drilling pricing likely to decline as average day rates to fall marginally over the next few quarters – Scotiabank

** Brokerage expects Schlumberger NV to provide a go-forward strategy for North America, especially with regard to SLB's fracturing service, OneStim

** SLB to significantly reduce its pressure pumping operations, but not shut them down – Scotiabank

** Says Halliburton is expected to take impairment charges in Q4

** Will watch out Baker Hughes' Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) orders and commentary for 2020 – Scotiabank

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)