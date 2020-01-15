EIA weekly U.S. petroleum supply and demand













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following report:

01/10/20 01/03/20 Diff Pct Chg 1/11/19 Diff Pct Chg Crude Oil…………………….. 1,063.5 1,066.0 -2.5 -0.2 1,086.2 -22.7 -2.1 Commercial (Excluding SPR)……… 428.5 431.1 -2.5 -0.6 437.1 -8.5 -2.0 Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).. 635.0 635.0 0 0 649.1 -14.2 -2.2 Total Motor Gasoline…………… 258.3 251.6 6.7 2.7 255.6 2.7 1.1 Reformulated………………….. 0 0 0 -20.8 0.1 0 -28.3 Conventional………………….. 27.3 26.4 0.9 3.4 27.3 0 -0.1 Blending Components……………. 230.9 225.1 5.8 2.6 228.2 2.8 1.2 Fuel Ethanol………………….. 23.0 22.5 0.5 2.4 23.4 -0.3 -1.5 Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel…………. 40.4 40.0 0.5 1.2 40.6 -0.1 -0.3 Distillate Fuel Oil……………. 147.2 139.1 8.2 5.9 143.0 4.2 2.9 15 ppm sulfur and Under……… 131.8 123.5 8.3 6.7 127.0 4.8 3.8 > 15 ppm to 500 ppm sulfur…… 4.6 4.6 0 0.8 4.9 -0.3 -5.3 > 500 ppm sulfur……………. 10.8 11.0 -0.2 -1.5 11.1 -0.3 -2.9 Residual Fuel Oil……………… 29.1 28.3 0.8 2.7 28.3 0.8 2.8 Propane/Propylene……………… 87.9 88.9 -0.9 -1.1 67.5 20.4 30.3 Other Oils……………………. 281.8 280.5 1.3 0.5 265.1 16.7 6.3 Unfinished Oils……………….. 88.1 89.2 -1.1 -1.3 85.4 2.6 3.1 Total Stocks (Including SPR)……. 1,931.3 1,916.8 14.5 0.8 1,909.6 21.7 1.1 Total Stocks (Excluding SPR)……. 1,296.3 1,281.8 14.5 1.1 1,260.4 35.9 2.8

(1) Domestic Production…………… 13,000 12,900 100 11,900 1,100 12,925 11,750 10.0 12,978 11,840 9.6 (2) Alaska……………………. 480 483 -3 507 -27 483 501 -3.7 480 506 -5.2 (3) Lower 48………………….. 12,500 12,400 100 11,400 1,100 12,425 11,250 10.4 12,478 11,340 10.0 (4) Net Imports (Including SPR)……. 3,071 3,666 -596 4,561 -1,490 3,010 5,046 -40.4 3,203 4,927 -35.0 (5) Imports…………………… 6,552 6,730 -179 7,527 -975 6,611 7,605 -13.1 6,591 7,623 -13.5 (6) Commercial Crude Oil……. 6,552 6,730 -179 7,527 -975 6,611 7,605 -13.1 6,591 7,623 -13.5 (7) Imports by SPR…………. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8) Imports into SPR by Others. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (9) Exports…………………… 3,481 3,064 417 2,966 515 3,601 2,559 40.7 3,388 2,696 25.7 (10) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -364 166 -530 -383 19 -655 -157 n/a -246 -340 n/a (11) Commercial Stock Change…….. -364 166 -530 -383 19 -655 -157 n/a -246 -340 n/a (12) SPR Stock Change…………… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a (13) Adjustment……………………. 538 497 42 379 160 445 522 n/a 529 219 n/a (14) Crude Oil Input to Refineries…… 16,973 16,897 76 17,223 -250 17,033 17,475 -2.5 16,956 17,326 -2.1

Other Supply

(15) Production……………………. 7,300 7,254 46 6,854 446 7,280 6,899 5.5 7,290 6,867 6.2 (16) Natural Gas Plant Liquids……. 5,022 4,989 33 4,580 442 4,997 4,618 8.2 5,014 4,595 9.1 (17) Renewable Fuels/Oxygenate Plant. 1,164 1,154 11 1,122 42 1,163 1,112 4.5 1,162 1,113 4.4 (18) Fuel Ethanol…………… 1,095 1,062 33 1,051 44 1,077 1,026 5.0 1,088 1,036 5.0 (19) Other………………….. 69 91 -22 71 -2 86 86 -0.1 74 77 -3.7 (20) Refinery Processing Gain…….. 1,114 1,112 2 1,152 -38 1,120 1,169 -4.2 1,114 1,159 -3.9 (21) Net Imports…………………… -2,997 -3,056 59 -2,324 -673 -3,373 -3,230 n/a -3,010 -2,463 n/a (22) Imports……………………. 1,818 2,113 -295 2,395 -577 1,973 1,985 -0.6 1,884 2,302 -18.2 (23) Exports……………………. 4,815 5,169 -354 4,719 96 5,346 5,214 2.5 4,894 4,765 2.7 (24) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. 2,430 1,943 487 1,094 1,336 1,232 1,258 n/a 2,322 1,407 n/a (25) Adjustment……………………. 196 200 -4 204 -8 199 220 n/a 197 210 n/a

Products Supplied

(26) Total………………………… 19,042 19,351 -309 20,864 -1,821 19,907 20,106 -1.0 19,111 20,534 -6.9 (27) Finished Motor Gasoline………. 8,558 8,133 425 8,565 -7 8,739 8,818 -0.9 8,464 8,616 -1.8 (28) Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel……….. 1,727 1,611 117 1,661 66 1,712 1,680 2.0 1,701 1,705 -0.2 (29) Distillate Fuel Oil………….. 3,185 3,373 -188 4,449 -1,264 3,457 3,712 -6.9 3,227 4,001 -19.4 (30) Residual Fuel Oil……………. 412 571 -158 495 -82 365 389 -6.1 447 466 -4.0 (31) Propane/Propylene……………. 1,490 1,514 -24 1,574 -84 1,535 1,456 5.4 1,495 1,560 -4.1 (32) Other Oils………………….. 3,670 4,149 -479 4,120 -450 4,099 4,052 1.2 3,776 4,186 -9.8

Net Imports of Crude and Petroleum Products

(33) Total………………………… 74 610 -536 2,237 -2,163 -364 1,816 -120.0 193 2,464 -92.2