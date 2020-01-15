Genesis Energy, L.P. Announces the Expiration of Its Tender Offer for Any and All of Aggregate Principal Amount of Its 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2022













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2022 that we co-issued with our subsidiary, Genesis Energy Finance Corporation (the “Notes”) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 15, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, $527,925,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes (70.39%) were validly tendered, which excludes $3,303,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. The settlement date for the Notes is expected to be January 16, 2019.

Pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, Notes not tendered in the tender offer will remain outstanding. We intend to call such outstanding Notes for redemption in accordance with the terms and conditions of the indenture governing the Notes.

