Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Decreases by 5.91% for the Whole Year of 2019

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the “Company”), in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 102.819 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 0.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 100.190 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.28% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company’s total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 405.006 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.91% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 388.182 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 4.38% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company’s average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB417.00 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.35% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company’s market based electricity sold amounted to 216.438 billion kwh, with a ratio of 56.4% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 12.92 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company’s power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:
1. The growth rate of the electricity consumption nation-wide in 2019 showed a significant decline compared to that of the previous year;
2. Wind-power, nuclear power and hydro-power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;
3. The power generation experienced a large negative growth in areas like Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and other regions, due to factors including decline in the demand for power, limitations on coal consumptions, and the significant increase in power supply from external source.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
October to
|
January to
|
October to
|
January to
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
Region
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
3.641
|
-0.96%
|
13.972
|
4.28%
|
3.504
|
1.17%
|
13.082
|
4.14%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.261
|
-1.91%
|
12.655
|
3.04%
|
3.113
|
-0.14%
|
11.788
|
2.81%
|
Wind-power
|
0.354
|
9.69%
|
1.186
|
14.11%
|
0.364
|
14.90%
|
1.164
|
14.07%
|
PV
|
0.026
|
-13.79%
|
0.131
|
69.93%
|
0.027
|
-7.68%
|
0.130
|
71.40%
|
Jilin Province
|
2.427
|
2.77%
|
10.390
|
3.36%
|
2.286
|
3.00%
|
9.793
|
3.04%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.075
|
2.84%
|
9.039
|
3.39%
|
1.948
|
3.20%
|
8.495
|
3.06%
|
Wind-power
|
0.280
|
5.70%
|
1.019
|
4.55%
|
0.271
|
4.96%
|
0.990
|
4.26%
|
Hydro-power
|
0
|
-100.00%
|
0.042
|
-45.39%
|
0
|
-100.00%
|
0.041
|
-44.97%
|
PV
|
0.013
|
-0.67%
|
0.061
|
55.55%
|
0.013
|
-0.51%
|
0.060
|
57.75%
|
Biomass power
|
0.059
|
-7.90%
|
0.229
|
4.29%
|
0.053
|
-8.44%
|
0.207
|
3.74%
|
Liaoning Province
|
4.855
|
12.38%
|
19.163
|
-1.97%
|
4.514
|
13.18%
|
17.842
|
-1.79%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.711
|
12.76%
|
18.599
|
-2.03%
|
4.371
|
13.54%
|
17.285
|
-1.86%
|
Wind-power
|
0.109
|
33.21%
|
0.376
|
7.42%
|
0.109
|
33.37%
|
0.374
|
7.48%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.001
|
-94.16%
|
0.029
|
-51.50%
|
0.001
|
-94.20%
|
0.028
|
-51.65%
|
PV
|
0.033
|
-7.86%
|
0.160
|
2.95%
|
0.032
|
-2.37%
|
0.156
|
3.44%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.068
|
0.33%
|
0.220
|
-9.28%
|
0.067
|
0.13%
|
0.218
|
-9.29%
|
Wind-power
|
0.068
|
0.33%
|
0.220
|
-9.28%
|
0.067
|
0.13%
|
0.218
|
-9.29%
|
Hebei Province
|
3.025
|
-12.26%
|
12.911
|
-3.81%
|
2.808
|
-13.39%
|
12.061
|
-4.29%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.927
|
-13.34%
|
12.638
|
-3.71%
|
2.730
|
-14.00%
|
11.813
|
-4.08%
|
Wind-power
|
0.087
|
45.23%
|
0.220
|
-8.90%
|
0.067
|
18.30%
|
0.196
|
-15.35%
|
PV
|
0.012
|
-3.55%
|
0.054
|
-5.63%
|
0.011
|
-0.76%
|
0.053
|
-4.09%
|
Gansu Province
|
3.497
|
15.38%
|
11.432
|
-3.29%
|
3.311
|
15.12%
|
10.841
|
-3.38%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.977
|
16.33%
|
9.391
|
-4.36%
|
2.814
|
16.50%
|
8.859
|
-4.46%
|
Wind-power
|
0.520
|
10.21%
|
2.041
|
2.04%
|
0.497
|
7.93%
|
1.982
|
1.76%
|
Ningxia
|
0.004
|
-5.46%
|
0.023
|
4.81%
|
0.004
|
-1.42%
|
0.022
|
5.38%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
-5.46%
|
0.023
|
4.81%
|
0.004
|
-1.42%
|
0.022
|
5.38%
|
Beijing
|
2.303
|
0.65%
|
8.464
|
-0.67%
|
2.158
|
0.76%
|
8.041
|
-0.56%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.800
|
-15.37%
|
1.456
|
-13.96%
|
0.710
|
-15.34%
|
1.291
|
-13.87%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.503
|
11.92%
|
7.008
|
2.62%
|
1.448
|
11.13%
|
6.750
|
2.47%
|
Tianjin
|
2.147
|
15.38%
|
6.941
|
-7.50%
|
2.021
|
15.34%
|
6.523
|
-7.37%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.655
|
35.68%
|
5.401
|
-6.76%
|
1.542
|
36.64%
|
5.028
|
-6.55%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.491
|
-23.22%
|
1.537
|
-10.02%
|
0.478
|
-23.23%
|
1.493
|
-10.03%
|
PV
|
0.001
|
-36.92%
|
0.003
|
5.69%
|
0.001
|
-9.99%
|
0.003
|
1.92%
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
October to
|
January to
|
October to
|
January to
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
Region
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
Shanxi Province
|
3.529
|
4.09%
|
11.364
|
4.11%
|
3.305
|
4.02%
|
10.594
|
3.91%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.524
|
1.00%
|
9.095
|
3.27%
|
2.325
|
0.67%
|
8.387
|
3.00%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.922
|
5.71%
|
2.118
|
4.17%
|
0.898
|
5.68%
|
2.061
|
4.26%
|
PV
|
0.083
|
336.35%
|
0.152
|
99.93%
|
0.083
|
341.32%
|
0.146
|
92.63%
|
Shandong Province
|
22.256
|
-10.98%
|
85.939
|
-12.04%
|
22.186
|
-6.58%
|
83.267
|
-9.15%
|
Coal-fired
|
21.961
|
-11.19%
|
84.747
|
-12.16%
|
21.907
|
-6.76%
|
82.111
|
-9.26%
|
Wind-power
|
0.214
|
13.37%
|
0.780
|
-6.63%
|
0.203
|
17.40%
|
0.748
|
-4.73%
|
PV
|
0.081
|
-1.93%
|
0.412
|
7.33%
|
0.076
|
-7.03%
|
0.408
|
7.88%
|
Henan Province
|
4.965
|
-21.07%
|
22.009
|
-18.71%
|
4.688
|
-20.88%
|
20.735
|
-18.74%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.800
|
-17.84%
|
21.098
|
-16.28%
|
4.539
|
-17.51%
|
19.866
|
-16.14%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.022
|
-94.56%
|
0.424
|
-75.77%
|
0.021
|
-94.61%
|
0.413
|
-75.87%
|
Wind-power
|
0.138
|
219.92%
|
0.463
|
372.13%
|
0.123
|
358.88%
|
0.431
|
381.82%
|
PV
|
0.005
|
-19.30%
|
0.025
|
-1.72%
|
0.005
|
-13.99%
|
0.024
|
-3.17%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
9.312
|
-9.27%
|
39.482
|
-7.43%
|
8.829
|
-7.74%
|
37.387
|
-7.56%
|
Coal-fired
|
7.959
|
-7.39%
|
33.188
|
-4.64%
|
7.510
|
-5.33%
|
31.257
|
-4.59%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.817
|
-33.82%
|
4.514
|
-24.88%
|
0.802
|
-33.84%
|
4.426
|
-24.88%
|
Wind-power
|
0.512
|
24.23%
|
1.664
|
-4.76%
|
0.487
|
21.21%
|
1.590
|
-6.54%
|
PV
|
0.024
|
4.73%
|
0.117
|
25.82%
|
0.030
|
31.87%
|
0.115
|
26.86%
|
Shanghai
|
4.291
|
28.48%
|
17.606
|
-3.16%
|
4.047
|
28.50%
|
16.636
|
-3.20%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.097
|
34.43%
|
15.584
|
-4.54%
|
3.858
|
34.70%
|
14.664
|
-4.61%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.194
|
-33.57%
|
2.022
|
8.98%
|
0.189
|
-33.77%
|
1.972
|
8.79%
|
Chongqing
|
2.314
|
3.15%
|
9.903
|
-0.48%
|
2.154
|
3.64%
|
9.228
|
0.05%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.122
|
7.50%
|
8.293
|
-3.10%
|
1.967
|
7.99%
|
7.659
|
-2.72%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.130
|
-46.75%
|
1.377
|
1.25%
|
0.127
|
-46.72%
|
1.342
|
1.17%
|
Wind-power
|
0.062
|
147.40%
|
0.233
|
628.65%
|
0.060
|
218.55%
|
0.227
|
840.19%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
6.865
|
23.68%
|
25.745
|
-4.97%
|
6.597
|
23.83%
|
24.707
|
-4.98%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.660
|
25.23%
|
25.076
|
-4.86%
|
6.395
|
25.44%
|
24.052
|
-4.86%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.194
|
-12.54%
|
0.609
|
-9.58%
|
0.190
|
-12.39%
|
0.596
|
-9.68%
|
PV
|
0.011
|
-4.99%
|
0.060
|
-3.33%
|
0.011
|
-5.11%
|
0.059
|
-2.85%
|
Hubei Province
|
4.539
|
-0.30%
|
20.032
|
14.35%
|
4.273
|
-0.24%
|
18.840
|
14.98%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.344
|
-0.07%
|
19.253
|
15.04%
|
4.081
|
0.00%
|
18.078
|
15.33%
|
Wind-power
|
0.167
|
5.10%
|
0.577
|
25.90%
|
0.164
|
5.50%
|
0.567
|
43.05%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.024
|
-45.10%
|
0.180
|
-40.43%
|
0.023
|
-45.22%
|
0.174
|
-40.73%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
10.64%
|
0.022
|
-0.25%
|
0.004
|
3.90%
|
0.022
|
-0.33%
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
October to
|
January to
|
October to
|
January to
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
Region
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
Hunan Province
|
3.090
|
14.28%
|
11.355
|
-0.48%
|
2.900
|
14.33%
|
10.636
|
-0.56%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.944
|
18.68%
|
10.466
|
-0.41%
|
2.756
|
18.95%
|
9.759
|
-0.50%
|
Wind-power
|
0.114
|
-9.85%
|
0.528
|
-3.15%
|
0.112
|
-9.67%
|
0.522
|
-3.06%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.027
|
-70.97%
|
0.335
|
3.18%
|
0.026
|
-71.26%
|
0.329
|
3.23%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
10.46%
|
0.027
|
-17.10%
|
0.005
|
25.40%
|
0.026
|
-15.58%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
5.475
|
7.22%
|
20.756
|
-1.66%
|
5.242
|
7.12%
|
19.856
|
-1.65%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.317
|
6.54%
|
20.171
|
-2.65%
|
5.091
|
6.50%
|
19.285
|
-2.66%
|
Wind-power
|
0.158
|
36.97%
|
0.585
|
52.02%
|
0.151
|
33.27%
|
0.571
|
51.81%
|
Anhui Province
|
1.370
|
-14.55%
|
5.922
|
-3.72%
|
1.309
|
-14.90%
|
5.640
|
-3.96%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.284
|
-15.06%
|
5.536
|
-4.15%
|
1.224
|
-15.45%
|
5.257
|
-4.52%
|
Wind-power
|
0.081
|
-8.87%
|
0.301
|
1.12%
|
0.081
|
-8.99%
|
0.298
|
2.84%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.004
|
119.09%
|
0.085
|
10.08%
|
0.004
|
122.32%
|
0.085
|
10.55%
|
Fujian Province
|
3.125
|
15.24%
|
11.048
|
-11.58%
|
4.815
|
87.33%
|
14.213
|
20.45%
|
*Coal-fired
|
3.122
|
15.22%
|
11.036
|
-11.59%
|
4.812
|
87.38%
|
14.201
|
20.48%
|
PV
|
0.003
|
42.80%
|
0.012
|
-1.35%
|
0.003
|
31.73%
|
0.012
|
-3.95%
|
Guangdong Province
|
5.494
|
4.47%
|
22.380
|
-12.74%
|
5.258
|
3.95%
|
21.396
|
-12.81%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.488
|
4.45%
|
22.358
|
-12.75%
|
5.252
|
3.93%
|
21.374
|
-12.82%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
20.22%
|
0.022
|
0.31%
|
0.006
|
18.51%
|
0.022
|
-0.62%
|
Guangxi
|
0.117
|
53.53%
|
0.388
|
14.53%
|
0.111
|
53.93%
|
0.368
|
13.04%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.081
|
6.91%
|
0.273
|
-19.38%
|
0.078
|
7.69%
|
0.261
|
-19.94%
|
Wind-power
|
0.035
|
–
|
0.115
|
–
|
0.033
|
–
|
0.107
|
-19.94%
|
Yunnan Province
|
1.465
|
46.98%
|
4.358
|
-2.07%
|
1.344
|
44.23%
|
4.006
|
-3.38%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.312
|
62.12%
|
3.707
|
-4.59%
|
1.195
|
59.39%
|
3.373
|
-6.21%
|
Wind-power
|
0.141
|
-25.15%
|
0.601
|
6.43%
|
0.137
|
-24.96%
|
0.584
|
6.33%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.013
|
–
|
0.050
|
–
|
0.013
|
–
|
0.049
|
–
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.049
|
-18.21%
|
0.217
|
9.94%
|
0.047
|
-19.73%
|
0.212
|
9.35%
|
Wind-power
|
0.048
|
-19.79%
|
0.216
|
9.46%
|
0.047
|
-19.73%
|
0.212
|
9.35%
|
PV
|
0.001
|
–
|
0.001
|
–
|
0
|
–
|
0
|
–
|
Hainan Province
|
2.595
|
-26.31%
|
12.983
|
-0.47%
|
2.411
|
-26.45%
|
12.036
|
-0.76%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.447
|
-28.70%
|
12.496
|
-1.10%
|
2.267
|
-28.94%
|
11.559
|
-1.42%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.075
|
7,381.70%
|
0.174
|
626.11%
|
0.073
|
13,431.48%
|
0.169
|
633.43%
|
Wind-power
|
0.037
|
-1.47%
|
0.098
|
0.91%
|
0.037
|
-0.58%
|
0.096
|
0.64%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.011
|
-65.00%
|
0.110
|
-51.86%
|
0.011
|
-64.90%
|
0.108
|
-52.05%
|
PV
|
0.024
|
26.64%
|
0.105
|
75.32%
|
0.024
|
-24.29%
|
0.104
|
74.74%
|
Total
|
102.819
|
-0.86%
|
405.006
|
-5.91%
|
100.190
|
2.28%
|
388.182
|
-4.38%
|
* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its internal coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2019, the Company’s electricity sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.4% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.7 percentage point compared to the same period last year (22.1%). The accumulated power generation in 2019 accounted for a market share of 20.7%, representing a decrease of 0.4 percentage point compared to the same period last year (21.1%). The main reason for the decline in market share was due to the optimal adjustment of the competition strategy of Tuas Power in Singapore energy market.
The Company put into operation the following projects in the fourth quarter:
|
Project Name
|
Location
|
Generation
capacity of new
project
(unit: MW)
|
Shareholding
the Company
|
Siping Wind Power
|
Jilin
|
6
|
100%
|
Ganhekou Wind Power
|
Gansu
|
50
|
100%
|
Dezhou Dingzhuang Wind Power
|
Shandong
|
52
|
80%
|
Puyang Wind Power
|
Henan
|
90
|
100%
|
Mianchi Wind Power
|
Henan
|
31
|
100%
|
Xiayi Wind Power
|
Henan
|
10
|
100%
|
Zhenyao Wind Power
|
Henan
|
32
|
96.52%
|
Dafeng Offshore Wind Power
|
Jiangsu
|
230.2
|
100%
|
Daguzhai Wind Power
|
Jiangxi
|
94
|
100%
|
Lianping Wind Power
|
Hunan
|
65
|
80%
|
Ruicheng County Monan Photovoltaic
|
Shanxi
|
150
|
100%
|
Yueyang Sanhuihu Photovoltaic
|
Hunan
|
20
|
55%
|
Shangrao Poyang Photovoltaic
|
Jiangxi
|
159.7
|
50.47%
|
Guanling Wulonggu Photovoltaic
|
Guizhou
|
80
|
100%
|
Dapan Mountain Booster Station
|
Guizhou
|
0.52
|
100%
|
Jiaoziding Booster Station Rooftop
|
Guizhou
|
0.4
|
100%
|
Xixiu Distributed Photovoltaic
|
Guizhou
|
8.2
|
100%
Meanwhile, the Company’s Henan Luoyang Yangguang Thermal Power (270 MW in total) had completed the liquidation process and Shandong Laizhou Wind Power (53.25 MW in total) had completed the resale in accordance with the previous agreement. The two plants were no longer included in the installation statistics of the Company.
In addition, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Based on the above, as at 31 December 2019, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 106,924 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,676 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China’s largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 106,924 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,676 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.
