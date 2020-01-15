Indian Oil eyes output of over 1 mln T ‘very low sulphur’ marine fuel in 2020













* Indian Oil Corp Ltd aims to produce more than 1 million tonnes of "very low sulphur" marine fuel in 2020, Chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Thursday

* India's largest state-run refiner will boost low sulphur bunker fuel output this year, Singh said

* Indian Oil, which is buying oil from the United States via spot tenders and annual deals, will explore an annual deal for purchase of oil from Russia, he said

* The company, which is looking to raise funds, is considering monetising some of its assets

* The refiner will decide whether to bid for state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd after examining tender details, Singh said

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)