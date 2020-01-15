Iran’s president dismisses idea of a new “Trump deal” in nuclear row













Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed on Tuesday a proposal for a new "Trump deal" aimed at resolving a nuclear row, saying it was a "strange" offer and criticising U.S. President Donald Trump for always breaking promises.

In a televised speech, the president told Washington to return to the 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and world powers, adding that Iran could reverse its moves to scale back its commitments under the pact.

He criticised European parties to the deal that have triggered a nuclear agreement dispute mechanism, saying they had failed to fulfill their commitments. Tehran has repeatedly refused to negotiate a new deal while U.S. sanctions are in place.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Edmund Blair)