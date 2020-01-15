Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, gasoline unit overhaul may move to late Jan -sources













Motiva Enterprises may push the start of a planned 50-day overhaul of the gasoline-producing unit at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery back by two weeks to late January, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The overhaul of the 81,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) had been scheduled to begin on Thursday, but the sources said the delay would allow the unit to remain in operation as long as possible.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)