Oil cos fall after EIA data shows bigger-than expected draw in inventories













** Shares of oil and gas cos fall after crude prices extended losses, falling to their lowest in over a month

** A U.S. report showed crude production rose to a new record, overshadowing a bigger-than-expected draw in crude inventories

** Benchmark Brent crude falls 1.3%, U.S. light crude down 1.2%

** Energy sector falls 0.9% – Marathon Petroleum , Schlumberger NV , TechnipFMC , Valero Energy and HollyFrontier among top losers on index, down between 2.2% and 3.4%

** Oil producer Whiting Petroleum tumbles 5.1%; Cimarex Energy , SM Energy and EQT Corp down between 2.1% and 4%

** The energy sector gained ~8% in 2019

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)