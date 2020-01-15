NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —

Oil & Gas Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary

Global Oil & Gas industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The oil and gas market volume is defined as the total consumption (barrels of oil equivalent) of refined petroleum products and natural gas by end-users in each country.

– The value of the oil segment reflects the total volume of refined petroleum products, including refinery consumption and losses, multiplied by the hub price of crude oil.

– The value of the gas segment is calculated as the total volume of dry natural gas consumed multiplied by the price of natural gas (Henry Hub spot price). The values represent the total revenues available to exploration and production companies from sales of crude oil and natural gas.

– Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

– The global oil & gas market had total revenues of $2,322.7bn in 2018, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -8% between 2014 and 2018.

– Market consumption volume increased with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 54,631.9 million Barrel of oil equivalent in 2018.

– Volume consumption levels in Europe have been on the decline overall in recent years as improvements in fuel efficient technology has reduced demand for energy intensive machinery.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global oil & gas market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global oil & gas market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key oil & gas market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global oil & gas market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

– What was the size of the global oil & gas market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the global oil & gas market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil & gas market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global oil & gas market?

