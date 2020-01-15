PGS ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day and Q4 Earnings Release













PGS invites you to its capital markets day and Q4 earnings release on Thursday January 30, 2020.

Venue for the event is Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway.

You can register your attendance on the link below:

https://response.questback.com/norskefinansanalytikeresfore/pgs2020

Agenda:

Central European Time PRESENTATION 09:00 PGS and 2020 market perspectives Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO 09:25 Q4 2019 results and CMD financials Gottfred Langseth, EVP & CFO 10:00 Q&A 10:15 Coffee break 10:30 Sales & Imaging Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Imaging 10:50 New Ventures Berit Osnes, EVP New Ventures 11:10 Operations Rob Adams, EVP Operations 11:30 Concluding remarks Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO 11:35 Q&A 11:45 Lunch

Subject to changes.

The presentation material and the Q4 2019 earnings release will be made available on www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com at 07:00am CET on Thursday January 30, 2020.

The event will be webcasted live from www.pgs.com and available for replay shortly after.

For details, contact:

Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 425 235

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act