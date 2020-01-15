Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Phase One, Mnuchin, China growth, MAS-Boeing













Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Matt Gooderick. The first phase of the US-China trade deal will be signed today. Vice Premier Liu He is heading a delegation to the White House where the ceremony will take place. As part of the deal, China will significantly boost its purchases of US manufactured goods and agriculture products. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer called the deal a huge step forward for US-China trade relations and a really, really good deal for the United States. He told Fox Business that Beijingâs compliance will be closely monitored. Ahead of the expected signing, investor sentiment was dented after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US would keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place until the completion of a second phase of a US-China trade agreement. Well, this triggered some profit-taking across the region. The MSCIâs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan, Chinaâs CSI 300, the Nikkei in Japan, and South Koreaâs KOSPI all shed around 0.5%, respectively. Oil prices also eased. Investors could be concerned that the pending Phase One trade deal may not lead to more fuel demand if Washington keeps tariffs in place. The US and China are the worldâs two biggest crude users. Furthermore, Chinaâs economyâs expected to have grown 6% in October to December from a year earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. This is the weakest growth seen in Q4 for China in almost three decades. Chinese policymakers have promised more support for the economy if demand at home and abroad remain sluggish. Well, Chinaâs recent move to free up funds for lending is likely to relieve some of the pressures on the banking sector. Chinaâs central bank announced the decision last week to cut the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 50 basis points to support the slowing economy. Freya Beamish, the Chief Asia Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics says the move will help release more cash for banks to lend to struggling businesses.

Well, itâs important in that the banking sector is going through quite a lot of struggles at the moment and this releases longer term funds which, at the margin, is helpful to the banking sector in terms of securing funds that they can then supposedly pump into the banking sector.

Now, a spike in Indiaâs retail inflation in December has raised the chances the central bank will put rate cuts on hold for some time despite economic growth languishing at more than six-year lows. Some economists believe the central bank may even change its stance from accommodative to neutral at its February meeting. Letâs take a look at some companies in the news for you now. Malaysia Airlines has suspended deliveries of 25 Boeing 737 MAX jets. The news comes amid the planeâs delayed return to service after it was grounded following two fatal crashes. Boeing, on Tuesday, reported its worst annual net orders in decades. UBS will be allowed to resume its IPO sponsorship work in Hong Kong. The marketâs watchdog has lifted its ban on the bank after 10 months. UBS was barred after failing in due diligence relating to the IPOs of China Forestry Tianhe Chemicals and China Metal Recycling. And finally, Australiaâs Prime Minister is doing his bit to get tourists back to the country after devastating fires destroyed millions of hectares of land. Tourism accounts for 3.1% of the economy. Last summer, Australia attracted 2.71 million holiday-makers. But this year, hotel occupancy has dropped and some normally crowded resorts are ghost towns due to the crisis.

You could still go swimming on the roof and you could still be visiting Cockatoo and you could still be visiting Uluru in Western Australia and down the Cradle Mountain. And as I was able to say in the South Coast of New South Wales is open again as well.

There you go. Thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget, you can watch more videos online at Reuters.com. Iâm Matt Gooderick, and this is Reuters.