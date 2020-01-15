Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: World stocks pause for breath ahead of U.S.-China trade deal













Description: Global stocks take a breather as investors await the signing of the 'Phase One' U-S-China trade deal. Optimism was dented after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington would keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to Reuters Today. I'm Matt Gooderick. World stocks take a bit of a breather as investors await the signing of the Phase One US-China trade deal. Letâs take a check on Europe first and indices are pretty much flat. These levels coming after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dimmed optimism. He said the US would keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place until the completion of a second phase of a US-China trade agreement. His comments coming just hours before the signing of an agreement in Washington later. That's seen easing of prolonged tensions between the two super powers. The Phase One deal means China will buy more US products â especially agriculture and energy â but does not tackle issues like subsidies. Well over in Asia, stock investors also took some profits off the table. Wall Street closed mixed after hitting intraday record highs. We asked Randy Watts, Chief Investment Strategist at William O'Neil and Company, for his take on the markets.

I think the market is just digesting some of the gains itâs had that have been so rapid. The S&P's been up about 2% for the year. As you said, the Nasdaq's up about 3%. I think, second, the news of the trade deal is kind of in the market now so now the question is, is there going to be a Phase Two to that?

Mnuchin's comments also poured cold water on the oil markets. Prices slipped on concerns that the Phase One trade deal won't lead to an immediate bounce back in oil demand especially if Washington keeps tariffs in place. US crude oil production is also seen rising to a record this year, says the US Energy Information Administration. The US says it supports Europe's move to start the dispute mechanism in Iran's nuclear deal, but would like to see Europeans join Washington in its efforts to diplomatically isolate Tehran. This is according to the US' top envoy for Iran. US President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear deal reached with Iran under predecessor Barack Obama back in 2018. To corporate news and the movers and shakers for you. Tullow Oil shares did fall but, as you can see now, in positive territory. The company will write down $1.5 billion as it slashes its long-term oil price assumptions. Persimmon's annual sales were dented by a delay in rolling out homes. Britain's second biggest house-builder has been trying to address quality concerns. Ashmore, the money manager, reported a 7.1% rise in quarterly assets under management, also helping market gains and net inflows. And Flybe stays in the skies for now. The troubled airline's shareholders have pledged more money to prevent its collapse, and the UK government has promised to review flight tax, effectively giving the nod to a rescue plan for the regional airline.

Be in no doubt that we see the importance of Flybe in delivering connectivity across the whole United Kingdom.

At its home base of Exeter in Southwest England, passengers were split over whether the government should intervene.

We have regular links with Amsterdam, so I fly Flybe to Amsterdam. We also go to the City of London. So to lose that service for the local economy and local businesses is going to be a big blow.

I think there's a limit to how much money the government should spend, certainly, because the government needs the money for a lot of other things, the NHS not the least.

Flybe's routes include more than half of UK domestic flights outside London. There you go. That's it from your Reuters Today. Don't forget you can watch more videos on reuters.com. I'm Matt Gooderick, and this is Reuters.