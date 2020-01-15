Smart Gas Meter Market Revenue Will Witness Around a 21% CAGR Till 2024, Industry Annual Installations to Reach 110 Million Units, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — According to latest report “Smart Gas Meter Market by Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility), Technology (AMR, AMI), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of smart gas meters will cross $9 billion by 2024.

The AMI smart gas meter market is anticipated to record the installation of over 20 million units by the end of the analysis period. AMI checks the consumption and time to send out pricing information from utility to customer. The increasing adoption of AMI systems in infrastructure can make operations of utilities more efficient and help to reduce expenses, extend services, and offer greater safety.

Execution of fiscal incentives, along with government programs to roll out current meters will offer a considerable edge to smart gas meter market trends. Several countries have executed distinct legislation to mandate the implementation of AMI meters, as a segment of their energy-saving initiatives.

Request for a sample of this research report at:

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1234

The smart gas meter market size from the utilities segment is projected to experience momentous growth, owing to the effective development of gas networks to serve the increasing population index. Attempts to cut energy costs and a rising focus toward the restructuring of infrastructure is predicted to stimulate product adoption and foster the market share.

The U.S. smart gas meter industry size is estimated to grow at more than 18% through 2024. Establishment of numerous state rollout programs and legislative mandates to effectively deploy smart gas systems is expected to supportively drive the market trends.

The U.K. smart gas meter market will witness an expansion of 12% during 2018-2024. And escalating inclination towards a digital economy along with developing measures to achieve environmental sustainability will spur the market’s growth. The EU Energy Efficiency Directive has apparently planned legal measures to strengthen the efforts of EU Member States for the efficient utilization of energy at all phases of the energy chain.

The smart gas meter market forecast report has projected that Japan will considerably contribute to the global business growth. The phenomenon can be attributed to subsequent increasing consumer awareness towards billing transparency and the transformation of traditional metering infrastructure.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report at:

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1234

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Smart Gas Meter Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor Matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 U.K.

3.5.3 Germany

3.5.4 France

3.5.5 Ireland

3.5.6 Netherlands

3.5.6.1 Legal and Regulatory Status

3.5.6.2 Implementation Status

3.5.7 Luxembourg

3.5.7.1 Legal and Regulatory Status

3.5.7.2 Implementation Status

3.5.8 Italy

3.5.8.1 Legal and regulatory status

3.5.9 Japan

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Favorable government directive

3.6.1.2 Energy conservation

3.6.1.3 Workforce management and operational efficiency

3.6.1.4 Improved customer service and billing accuracy

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Privacy concerns

3.6.2.2 Volatile pricing index

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Price trend analysis

3.8.1 AMI price trend, by region

3.8.2 AMR price trend, by region

3.9 Consumer requirements

3.10 Technology landscape and trends

3.10.1 Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

3.10.2 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2016

3.12.1 Strategy dashboard

3.12.1.1 Itron

3.12.1.2 Honeywell

3.12.1.3 EDMI

3.12.1.4 Xylem

3.12.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) at:

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/smart-gas-metering-systems-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

smart-gas-meter-installation-to.jpg

Smart Gas Meter installation to reach 110 million units annually by 2024

The U.K. smart gas meter market will witness an expansion of 12% during 2018-2024, led by the escalating inclination towards a digital economy, along with developing measures to achieve environmental sustainability.

Related Links

Smart Gas Metering Systems Market Statistics

Smart Metering Systems Market Statistics

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.