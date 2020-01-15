NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —

Global Ultrafiltration Market: About this market

This ultrafiltration market analysis considers sales from municipal treatment and industrial treatment applications. Our study also finds the sales of ultrafiltration in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the municipal treatment segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness about wastewater management, owing to the population growth and rapid urbanization will play a significant role in the municipal treatment segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ultrafiltration market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for UF in wastewater treatment, rising application of UF in oil and gas industry, and stringent regulatory and sustainability policies concerning the environment. However, limitations of UF, threat of substitutes, and high capital cost may hamper the growth of the ultrafiltration industry over the forecast period.

Global Ultrafiltration Market: Overview

Increasing demand for UF in wastewater treatment

End-users are increasingly demanding for UF processes for wastewater treatment due to its low cost and efficiency compared to other methods such as mechanical cleaning, media filtration, RO, and chemical cleaning. It also meets regulatory standards of water quality as it removes different kinds of pathogens in wastewater. UF devices can recycle and reuse water that contains harmful chemicals, nanoparticles, and macromolecules. Many such benefits offered by UF devices will lead to the expansion of the global ultrafiltration market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of UF in electronics industry

UF is a newer technology compared with RO and other filtration technologies and is growing in popularity in the electronics industry. It is used as a final treatment step in the production of ultrapure, particle-free, and organic-free water. In the electronics industry, the standards for water are revised periodically to meet its changing needs, in accordance with the changing quality of raw water, and the availability of sophisticated analytical techniques. Vendors providing UF technology to the electronics industry are continuously improving it with the provision of better membranes and analytical capabilities. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ultrafiltration market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultrafiltration manufacturers, that include Alfa Laval AB, Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., GEA Group AG, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Veolia Environnement SA.

Also, the ultrafiltration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

