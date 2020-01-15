Total Port Arthur, Texas, refinery increasing coker production -sources













Total SA began increasing the production level of the coker at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Production on the 60,000-bpd coker was cut in half after the unit malfunctioned on Monday night, the sources said. By Tuesday morning, the unit was running on only one of its two production trains.

Production on the refinery's two crude distillation units, which do the primary conversion of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks, from which motor fuels and plastics are made, was cut to minimum rates after the coker cut production.

A coker converts residual crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstock for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a substitute for coal.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined to comment on refinery operations.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)