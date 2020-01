** Tullow Oil slides as much as 4% after $1.5 bln writedown in operational update

** Writedown due to lowering long-term oil price assumptions by $10 to $65/barrel

** Co also forecast 2020 oil output of 75 kbopd, lower than the 86.7 kbopd in 2019

** Tullow lags the FTSE 250 index, which was down 0.2%

** By 0810 GMT, stock down 2.3% at 57.9 pence

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)