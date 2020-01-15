U.S. crude oil inventories fall more than expected in week – EIA













U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels in the last week to 428.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for by 474,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 342,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 76,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.8 percentage points, in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 6.7 million barrels in the week to 258.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.4 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 8.2 million barrels in the week to 147.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 595,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)