U.S. crude stockpiles likely fell last week, products seen rising













U.S. crude oil inventories were seen lower last week, while stocks of refined products likely continued to build, with gasoline stockpiles set to gain for the 10th straight week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks decreased by about 500,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 10.

Crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 3 to 431.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely increased by 3.4 million barrels last week.

Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen around 1.2 million barrels higher last week.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to dip by 0.1 percentage point last week, from 93% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 3, according to the poll. All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital 1.1 1.1 2.9 -0.7 Citi Futures -3.5 3.5 4.5 0.5 Confluence 1.5 0.5 3.5 -1.5 Commodity Research Group -3.9 1.3 2.6 0.5 EMI DTN -3.1 3.2 4.1 0.6 IEG Vantage -0.4 1.1 3.2 -0.1 Price Futures Group 3.0 -2.0 2.0 1.0 Refinitiv 1.5 N/A N/A N/A Ritterbusch Associates -3.0 0.8 4.5 -1.2 Schneider Electric 2.1 0.5 2.9 -0.5

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)