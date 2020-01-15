U.S. natgas futures fall to approach 5-month low on forecasts for less cold













U.S. natural gas futures fell close to a five-month low on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold weather and heating demand through the end of January than previously expected.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will turn colder than normal from Jan. 19-23 and Jan. 27-30. The rest of the time, temperatures mostly will be at near-normal levels.

That, however, is warmer than Tuesday's outlook for cold from Jan. 19-29.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 5.5 cents, or 2.5%, to $2.132 per million British thermal units at 8:16 a.m. EST (1316 GMT). That puts the contract within a penny of its $2.122 close on Jan. 2, its lowest settle since August.

Traders noted gas prices have dropped about 27% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November due to milder-than-usual weather. There are also expectations inventories will remain over the five-year average as near-record production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, eliminating concerns of shortages and price spikes this winter.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump to 136.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) next week from 114.0 bcfd this week. But that was lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday of 138.8 bcfd for next week.

Gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants fell to 7.7 bcfd on Tuesday from 8.6 bcfd on Monday due to a decline at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 8.2 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 8.8 bcfd on Jan. 11.

Pipeline flows to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to 5.5 bcfd on Tuesday from 5.1 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 5.3 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Sept. 18.

Gas production in the Lower 48 slipped to a near four-week low of 94.7 bcfd on Tuesday from 94.9 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 95.3 bcfd last week and a record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected U.S. gas production and demand would both decline in 2021 after hitting record highs this year. Production will decline as energy firms reduce drilling due to relatively low gas prices. Demand will decline as renewables become the second biggest source of power generation, taking some market share from gas, the nation's biggest supplier of electricity.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 100 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 10. That compares with a decline of 82 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of about 184 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Jan. 10 would cut stockpiles to 3.048 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 5.5% above the five-year average of 2.890 tcf for this time of year.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 3 Jan. 10 average

10(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 10 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -100 -58 -82 -184

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 484 496 479 458 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 4 1 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 487 500 480 460

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 94.8 94.9 88.3 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 6.6 7.5 9.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.3 101.4 102.4 98.2 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.2 4.9 4.9 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.3 8.3 8.2 4.5 1.6 U.S. Commercial 15.2 14.4 20.2 17.1 16.9 U.S. Residential 25.1 23.6 34.9 29.1 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 27.9 27.6 30.7 26.7 24.2 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.4 26.4 24.9 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 3.2 2.6 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.5 97.4 120.2 105.2 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 117.0 114.0 136.4 117.5 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.15 2.03 Transco Z6 New York 2.04 2.04 PG&E Citygate 3.15 3.16 Dominion South 1.84 1.77 Chicago Citygate 2.05 2.04 Algonquin Citygate 2.39 2.33 SoCal Citygate 4.70 4.99 Waha Hub 0.72 1.05

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 28.75 28.00 PJM West 22.50 22.05 Ercot North 19.75 18.75 Mid C 35.00 33.50 Palo Verde 32.25 19.50 SP-15 42.50 37.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)