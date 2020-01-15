U.S. oil may bounce to $59.08













U.S. oil may break a resistance at $58.32 per barrel and bounce to $59.08, as it has found a support at $57.53.

The support is provided by the 76.4% retracement on the uptrend from $55.02 to $65.65. The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI indicates exhaustion of the drop. Technically, oil has become very strong. It is poised for a decent bounce.

Another retracement analysis on the uptrend from $50.99 to $65.65 reveals an immediate resistance at $58.32, the 50% level, which does not seems to hold.

On the daily chart, a support at $57.34 is working together with the one at $57.53 on the hourly chart to stop and fall. Oil may at least hover above $57.34 for one or two days.

