U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen down 341,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 681,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 17, decreasing available refining capacity by 341,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 823,000 bpd in the week ending Jan. 24.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 15 Jan. 13 Jan. 10

01/24/2020 823 770 770

01/17/2020 681 628 679

01/10/2020 340 287 308

01/03/2020 191 138 138

12/27/2019 94 72 72 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

