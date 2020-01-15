U.S. POWER PLANT FILING – TWIN OAKS 01/15/2020 02:30 PM 01/15/2020 02:36 PM – EXCESS OPACITY













U.S. POWER PLANT FILING TWIN OAKS

Cause:

Faulty Input Output board (I/O board) in Distributive Control System (DCS)caused baghouse bypass dampers to open.

Source 1:: U2 2-1

Action taken:

replaced 2 I/O boards which allowed us to close the bypass dampers.

Source: TCEQ,