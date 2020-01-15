U.S. weekly power output down 3.3% vs year earlier -EEI (Jan. 8)













Power production in the continental United States totaled 71,647 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Jan. 4, down 3.3% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Wednesday.

The week's output was about 1% higher than the 70,949 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data shows.

Year on year, output fell in eight of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The South Central region recorded the largest year-on-year percentage decrease, at 6.3%, followed by the Central Industrial region, at 5.5%, and then the Pacific Northwest region, at 4.3%.

For the past 52 weeks, U.S. power production totaled 4,040,443 GWh, down 1.3% from the previous 52-week period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower 48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates Last Year This Year Change Pct Change Dec. 21-Dec. 27 148 186 37 20 Dec. 28-Jan. 3 167 181 14 8

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Dec. 28-Jan.3)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week) Gas Burned (GWh) EIA East 83 10,613 EIA Midwest 21 2,642 EIA Mountain 17 2,212 EIA Pacific 17 2,177 EIA South Central 43 5,519 Total 181 23,163

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)