U.S. weekly railcar loadings — AAR













Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows:

DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK

This week Year-to-date

Carloads vs 2019 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2019

(pct) (pct) Total Carloads 239,119 -10.1 454,683 227,342 -6.8 Chemicals 33,764 2.6 64,770 32,385 3.1 Coal 70,831 -18.6 140,588 70,294 -11.0 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 16,071 -2.1 30,814 15,407 -2.3 Forest Products (2) 10,163 -1.0 19,461 9,731 -1.7 Grain 18,304 -25.9 37,919 18,960 -16.1 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 21,059 -13.7 41,791 20,896 -9.4 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 13,902 -10.7 20,906 10,453 -15.7 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 30,051 -2.6 52,854 26,427 -6.4 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 14,303 2.8 27,366 13,683 5.3 Other (6) 10,671 7.7 18,214 9,107 6.1 Total Intermodal Units (7) 262,505 -9.1 460,955 230,478 -8.4 Total Traffic 501,624 -9.6 915,638 457,819 -7.6

NOTES:

(1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products

(2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products

(3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap

(4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment

(5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products

(6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads

(7) Includes: containers; trailers

Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding.

AAR posts its data on Web site Total Carloads