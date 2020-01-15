Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery repairing small hydrocracker -sources













Valero Energy Corp is repairing the small hydrocracker at its 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

The 45,000 bpd hydrocracker was shut on Monday, the second time in two weeks it had to be shut because of a malfunction, the sources said.

Valero did not reply to a request for comment.

The hydrocracker, which is the smaller of two at the refinery, restarted last on Jan. 9 after being shut by a malfunction on Jan. 1.

The hydrocracker uses hydrogen and a catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil into motor fuels, primarily diesel.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)