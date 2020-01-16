ARA gasoline stocks rise 9% – Insights Global













Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose by 9% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

* Gasoline exports to the U.S. East Coast have slowed significantly in recent weeks, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.

* At the same time, volumes of gasoline blending components shipped from inland German refineries to the ARA region have doubled in recent weeks to around 40,000 tonnes per week, Wageningen added.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

16/01/2020 09/01/2020 17/01/2019 Gasoline 1,124 1,032 1,371 Naphtha 291 296 223 Gasoil 2,577 2,574 2,095 Fuel oil 1,184 1,211 1,427 Jet fuel 595 563 608

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Finland, France, Mideast, Brazil, Med,

Russia, Spain, UK Mexico, WAF Naphtha Norway, Russia, UK None Gasoil India, Russia France, UK, WAF Fuel oil Denmark, Poland, Med, Singapore, WAF

Russia, Sweden Jet fuel Kuwait, South Korea Ireland, UK

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans)