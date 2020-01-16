Caltex’s credit profile may weaken if Couche-Tard bid succeeds- S&P Global













** S&P Global Ratings says fuel supplier Caltex Australia's credit profile could weaken if Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard's unsolicited acquisition bid succeeds

** Brokerage says view reflects weaker credit quality of Couche-Tard (BBB/Stable/–) relative to Caltex (BBB+/Negative/A-2)

** S&P Global: Negative outlook on Caltex reflects view that weak operating conditions affecting co's convenience retail and refining earnings will also persist over next 12-24 months

** CTX on Thursday signed a confidentiality agreement with Alimentation that gives the convenience store operator access to select non-public information in hope it will raise its offer

** Caltex rejected a A$8.6 bln ($5.93 bln) offer from Alimentation in November, saying it undervalued the Australian petrol pump operator

** As of last close, Caltex shares have gained nearly 20% since the offer on Nov. 26, while Alimentation shares have added 3% during the same period

** Three of nine analysts rate the stock "buy" and six "hold"; median PT A$34.50 – Refinitiv data

** Caltex stock gained 33.2% last year, compared with an 18.4% increase in the ASX 200 benchmark index

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)