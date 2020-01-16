Camarico Receives Hemp Cultivation Licence from Health Canada













December 17, 2019 – TheNewswire – Calgary, AB – Camarico Investment Group Ltd. (CNSX:CIG.CN) (“Company”) is pleased to announce that FamliFarms Ltd. (“FamliFarms”) has received a hemp cultivation licence from Health Canada for the authorized activities:

Cultivation Activities:



– To propagate industrial hemp – To cultivate industrial hemp for the following forms: seed. Grain, fiber, flowering heads, leaves, branches.

Non-Cultivation Activities:



– To sell industrial hemp: seed, grain, flowering heads, leaves or branches – To import seed – To export seed – To export grain – To possess industrial hemp seed and grain for the purpose of cleaning – To obtain seed by preparing it

FamliFarms intends to develop high CBD strains for registration as approved cultivators and commercial cultivation of flower and leaf for the CBD processing market. The company’s operations are licensed and approved on the NW 32-20-25W4M, marking the initiation of Phase II of the Georgetown development.

FamliFarms will be working in conjunction with Camarico Land & Development, Camarico Construction and Aggro Manufacturing for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a modular test facility to initiate operations for registering approved cultivators and regional area development plan for Georgetown’s Phase II.

FamliFarms intends to capitalize the modular test facilities and initial operations through third party revenue sharing agreements.

