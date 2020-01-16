Canada weekly natgas stocks fall 2.5% -Enerdata













Enerdata's weekly survey of Canadian natural gas in storage in billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended Jan. 10.

Pct Full Pct Full

1/10/2020 1/3/2020 Pct Full Week Ago Year Ago East 229.2 233.2 81.3 82.7 73.4 West 281.2 290.3 57.5 59.4 69.8 Total Canada 510.4 523.5 66.2 67.9 71.1

East/West division is the Manitoba/Saskatchewan borders.

East capacity 01/10/20 : 281.8 bcf, 01/03/20 : 281.8 bcf

West capacity 01/10/20 : 488.9 bcf, 01/03/20 : 488.9 bcf

The Canadian Enerdata Gas Storage Survey includes Canadian operators of commercial storage and Canadian companies contracting storage for Canadian consumption.

Enerdata's West storage capacity includes only a portion of storage capacity at Aitken Creek, British Columbia operated by Chevron Canada.

For the latest data on Canadian storage, see

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)