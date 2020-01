** Shares of Canadian oil and gas company up 2.2% at C$6.70

** Company appoints Wade Hutchings as chief operating officer and senior vice president, effective Feb. 11

DVN.N

** Hutchings most recently was senior vice president, exploration & production, at Devon Energy Corp** Co says Ray Daniels will retire as senior vice president, operations, people & culture after working with ERF for 12 years

** Daniels will remain in his current position until he formally retires in April this year – Enerplus

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had fallen 3.3% over the past three months

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)