Graco Launches Compact Dyna-Star Automatic Lubrication System













MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of its Compact Dyna-Star® (CDS) automatic lubrication system. Designed specifically for heavy-duty earth-moving machines in extreme work environments, the Compact Dyna-Star automatic lubrication system offers the power and performance needed for the toughest users and markets. It also has a smaller footprint and is priced to fit customer needs. When paired with Graco’s new innovative Bluetooth-enabled GLC™ X controller and Auto Lube™ app, maintenance crews can monitor system performance, receive alerts, and adjust configurations from their smartphone or tablet.

“The Compact Dyna-Star system is the latest offering in our comprehensive portfolio of automatic lubrication systems,” said Dan Jensen, Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division Global Product Marketing Manager. “Built tough like our Electric Dyna-Star pump, the CDS fits into tighter spots and meets tighter budgets. Finally, there’s a rugged ‘right-sized’ automatic lubrication system.”

“We’re impressed by how easy the Compact Dyna-Star automatic lubrication system is to fill with grease and how the pump shuts off when full,” said one maintenance manager who tested the product. “We appreciate the higher volume output per minute with the motor running less frequently, and how the smaller pump footprint enhances safety by taking up less room on the walking deck.”

To see the Compact Dyna-Star system in action, visit booth #F100519 at the upcoming CONEXPO-CON/AGG show from March 10-14, 2020. For more information, visit www.graco.com/CDS.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.