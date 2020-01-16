Noble Energy jumps as all wells in Leviathan field turn fully operational













** Shares of oil and gas producer rise 3.7% to $23.67, set for their best day in five weeks

** Says all four wells in the Leviathan natural gas field, offshore Israel are fully operational

** Says well productivities in line with or better than pre-production expectations

** Natural gas sales have been established to Israel, Jordan and Egypt – NBL

** Brokerage Mizuho Securities says this successful start-up de-risks NBL's 2020 production growth outlook

** Connecting the operational success at Leviathan to a dividend-led, cash-return growth framework will add to co's outperformance this year – brokerage

** NBL gained over 32% in 2019

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)