Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: Eyes turn to Phase 2 after Phase 1, Pearson, Whitbread, AB Foods

Good morning and welcome to Reuters Today. I'm Angeline Ong. European investors heaving a sigh of relief after the US and China, as expected, signed a Phase 1 trade deal. Now key issues still remain, but for now, investors are focusing on the fact that both super powers got the deal across the line. The STOXX 600, the FTSE, and the DAX just managing to stay in positive territory there.

We are seeing the signing of a first-round trade deal with China. Very easy to talk about what hasn't been accomplished. But when we think of 12 months ago, we're in a much stronger position. Both countries talking to each other, both countries being able to agree on a few minimal things. That's a real change in position.' The prospect of a de-escalation in the prolonged trade war is encouraging a slight risk-on mood. Phase 1 will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US goods and services. Beijing has agreed to spend $76.7 billion more on US goods in the first year of the deal, with $123.3 billion slated for the second year. However, if you take a longer term view, thorny issues still remain between the two. The deal leaves in place 25% tariffs on a $250 billion array of Chinese industrial goods. US President Trump says he'll remove the remaining tariffs once the two sides have negotiated a 'Phase 2' agreement. And those tariffs imposed by China on a $100 billion worth of US goods will also stay. The deal does not address big structural changes, says the spokeswoman for Farmers for Free Trade. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Chinese firms will buy American products "based on market conditions." The price of soybeans fell after that comment. Soy is of course a top US farm product shipped to China by value before the trade war started. Oil prices also gained ground after the Phase One deal was signed on hopes that China is set to boost its purchases of US energy products. While on the same side, US crude inventories also fell more than expected. No surprise given it's 'risk-on mode' that gold prices are edging lower. Bullion gained 18%, actually, it's just turned up now. It's up just a touch. Bullion gained 18% last year amid the uncertainty brought on by the 18-month trade war. Silver's pretty much unchanged there. Well, the Phase One deal received a lukewarm response from Asian equity markets. It did, though, support Asian currencies. The New Zealand Dollar is on track for its first intra-day rise in a week. And the Chinese Yuan edged back towards a six-month peak hit earlier this week against the US Dollar. A look at the movers and shakers for you. And Pearson has sunk to the bottom of the STOXX 600. This is after warning revenues would be flat in 2019, while operating profit will fall short of market expectations. Whitbread also stumbling after reporting a 1.3% drop in revenues in its third quarter. UK-based recruitment firm Hays is warning of lower first-half operating profit, as it struggles with a hiring squeeze in some of its largest markets including the UK, France, and Australia. On the up, UK retailer and food producer AB Foods, it's kept its full-year earnings outlook, thanks to solid revenue growth at its Primark fashion chain during the key Christmas trading period. The German meal-kit delivery company Hellofresh is rallying after it raised its guidance for sales and profits for 2019. And battery-maker Varta is the toast of shareholders after it committed to expanding production of Lithium ion batteries. And that's it from your Reuters today. I'm Angeline Ong and this is Reuters.