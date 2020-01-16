Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Investors eye Phase 2, China GDP, EU data, British retail sales













Description: European stocks give back gains after the Phase One trade deal between the U.S. and China left a number of sore spots unresolved. Brace for key data out of China including its fourth-quarter GDP reading. The euro zone releases final inflation and current account figures, plus we get retail sales figures from the UK.

Good afternoon. I'm Angeline Ong. And boy, it's been a big week and we haven't even got to Friday yet. Investors breathing a sigh of relief after the US and China managed to get the Phase One deal over the line, without many surprises.

There's a lot of uncertainty from 2019 that now is gone. The clouds are parting, and I think these markets are responding to a lot of optimism among investors.

But now that the trade euphoria has evaporated, investors are focusing on the fact that a number of sore spots are left unresolved. And we're seeing indices give back some earlier gains as a result. The STOXX 600 there just managing to stay in positive territory. The FTSE and the DAX are both tipping into negative territory. Now China is meant to purchase an additional $200 billion worth of US agriculture, energy, and services over two years. And in return, the US will drop some of its trade war tariffs. But under this deal, Beijing only agreed to buy all that "based on market conditions." There are also questions over whether Beijing stomach this much of additional purchases from the US in a time when its own economic growth is soft. Well, we'll get a better idea of how soft, or robust indeed, on Friday when we get fourth quarter GDP, industrial, and retail sales data from China. Here in Europe, look out for trade and inflation figures from Italy. Final inflation and current account figures from the Eurozone and retail sales figures from the UK. And in company news, keep an eye out for trading statements from Experian and Richemont. And from the United States, we have results from State Street and Schlumberger. The Texas-based company is seen showing a fall in quarterly sales, according to a poll of analysts based on Refinitiv data. And that's it for now. I'm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.