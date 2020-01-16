Reykjavik Energy: Green Bond Offering on January 23rd













Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) will conduct a closed auction of inflation linked green bonds in the series OR020934 GB and OR0180255 GB on January 23rd 2020.

OR020934 GB pays a fixed real-interest rate, has a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and a final maturity on September 2 nd 2034.

2034. OR0180255 GB pays a fixed real-interest rate, has a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and a final maturity on February 18th 2055.

Previously issued bonds in the serieses amount to a nominal value of ISK 2,700m in OR020934 GB and 10,231m in OR0180255 GB.

The bond offering confirms with approved financing in the form of loans, bonds or bills of Reykjavík Energy for the year 2020 totaling ISK 13.1 bn.

Fossar Markets manage the auction process on behalf of OR and will handle investor relations as well as listing the series on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.

Further information:

Ingvar Stefánsson

CFO

+354 516-6100

ingvar.stefansson@or.is