Soaring imports lift Singapore fuel oil stocks to 7-month high













Singapore's residual fuel oil inventories jumped to a near seven-month high in the week to Jan. 15, boosted by soaring net imports of the fuel which hit a near 1-1/2 year high, official data showed on Thursday.

– Onshore fuel oil stocks rose by 831,000 barrels (about 131,000 tonnes) from the previous week to 22.733 million barrels, or 3.58 million tonnes, their highest since the week to July 26, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

– Net import volumes were at 1.548 million tonnes, up 15% from the previous week and more than double the 2019 weekly average of 686,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

– Compared with the same period last year, residual fuel stocks were 24% higher.

– Singapore's fuel oil net exports to Hong Kong topped the list for the week at 142,000 tonnes, followed by South Korea with 30,000 tonnes and China with 20,000 tonnes.

– The largest net imports into Singapore were Saudi Arabia's 286,000 tonnes, followed by Brazil at 226,000 tonnes, the United Arab Emirates' 205,000 tonnes and Iraq with 201,000 tonnes.

– Weekly Singapore imports from Brazil were at their highest since at least the start of 2015, or as far as available records show. Similarly, imports from Saudi Arabia were at their highest since March 2016.

– Fuel oil inventories in Singapore averaged 21.081 million barrels, or 3.32 million tonnes, per week in 2019. Jan 15 Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports Fuel oil (in tonnes) ALGERIA 69,002 0 69,002

AUSTRALIA 97,642 0 97,642

BANGLADESH 0 18,165 -18,165

BRAZIL 226,132 0 226,132

CHINA 0 19,942 -19,942

COLOMBIA 99,508 0 99,508

CONGO 76,319 0 76,319

DENMARK 44,777 0 44,777

GERMANY 0 0 0

HONG KONG 0 141,965 -141,965

INDIA 25,019 383 24,637

INDONESIA 23,003 19,010 3,993

IRAQ 200,941 0 200,941

KOREA, REP OF 0 29,964 -29,964

MALAYSIA 301,098 301,935 -836

MALTA 33,532 0 33,532

MEXICO 49,840 0 49,840

NETHERLANDS 67,979 0 67,979

NEW CALEDONIA 0 7,502 -7,502

RUSSIA 184,627 0 184,627

SAUDI ARABIA 285,981 0 285,981

TAIWAN 34,821 23,041 11,781

THAILAND 89,863 0 89,863

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 205,419 0 205,419

VIETNAM 5,028 10,969 -5,941

TOTAL 2,120,531 572,876 1,547,655

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Alex Richardson)