SunModo Joins Sunnova Approved Vendor List

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SunModo Corp, an innovator in the solar racking industry, today announced Sunnova Energy International Inc., (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and storage service provider, has added SunModo to Sunnova’s exclusive Approved Vendor List (AVL).

Through this new partnership, Sunnova’s network of local installers can now offer its residential customers across the United States SunModo’s solar mounting and racking systems.

“This new relationship with Sunnova demonstrates our continued focus and dedication to the U.S. residential market”, Said Steve Mumma, Sales Director for SunModo. “We look forward to partnering with Sunnova to make solar installation easier, more reliable and more affordable.”

With a deep commitment to innovation, SunModo already has racked up 20 industry-shaping patents with more in design. SunModo’s innovations range from solving simple challenges to creating new applications. The EZ Roof Mount became a basic component for watertight rooftop installations. The SunShield™ transforms awnings into power-generating solar systems. Most recently, SunModo introduced the SunTurf® line after many years of field experience with SunBeam®, the industry’s most popular elevated system that helps installers with the challenges of having to navigate obstacles on the roof or ground. SurTurf Ground Mount is ideal for solar installers looking for a low cost, high performance system that can accommodate a wide variety of soil conditions. Combine SunTurf with SunModo’s Ground Screws or Augers and do a complete install of a 15kW system with only one day on the job site.

SunModo supplies its mounting solutions to Sunnova’s channel partners through select distribution networks across the nation.

About Sunnova

Sunnova is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, serving customers in more than 20 U.S. states and territories. Our goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and we operate with a simple mission: to power energy independence. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.

About SunModo

SunModo, meaning “the way of the sun,” is a private U.S. company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington that is focused on innovative racking and mounting solutions for professional installers in the fast-growing solar industry. Energized by a desire to make solar installation easier, more reliable and more affordable, our solar racking solutions are at work in 15 countries, and from Hawaii to Connecticut. Our commitment to innovation can be seen across our entire product line, which includes 20 industry-shaping patents. More information is at http://www.sunmodo.com or from the company at 360.844.0048.

